CG assistant commandants complete law and operations course

February 14, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

A total of 19 Coast Guard assistant commandants completed their Coast Guard Law and Operations Course at the Coast Guard Training Centre on Tuesday. Their passing-out parade was reviewed by Inspector General Anil Kumar Harbola, Commander, Coast Guard Region (NW). During 11 weeks of training, the officers received training in Maritime Law, Search and Rescue, Boarding, Fisheries Monitoring and Control, Prevention and Control of Marine Pollution, and other subjects related to the Coast Guard Charter of Duties.

