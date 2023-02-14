ADVERTISEMENT

CG assistant commandants complete law and operations course

February 14, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 19 Coast Guard assistant commandants completed their Coast Guard Law and Operations Course at the Coast Guard Training Centre on Tuesday. Their passing-out parade was reviewed by Inspector General Anil Kumar Harbola, Commander, Coast Guard Region (NW). During 11 weeks of training, the officers received training in Maritime Law, Search and Rescue, Boarding, Fisheries Monitoring and Control, Prevention and Control of Marine Pollution, and other subjects related to the Coast Guard Charter of Duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US