ADVERTISEMENT

CETAA award ceremony held

March 27, 2023 06:33 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy being presented a memento by College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram alumnus of 1962 batch Balu Ayyar during a ceremony in the college on Saturday.

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram Alumni Association (CETAA) conducted its annual award ceremony on Saturday.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, who is also an alumnus of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) was the chief guest on the occasion. CET principal V. Suresh Babu presided over the ceremony.

CETAA awards were distributed to 220 meritorious students of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 batches. Another 77 students were chosen for the GEMS (Growing Engineers Monetary Support) scholarship instituted by CETAA in view of their academic and financial background.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some highlights of this year’s CETAA award ceremony was the institution of the Best Outgoing Student of CET Award and the distribution of Bank of Baroda Achievers Award for toppers in each of the eight engineering branches and another for a student who excelled in sports. The award was presented by Bank of Baroda Thiruvananthapuram region head Padmakumar J.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US