CETAA award ceremony held

March 27, 2023 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram Alumni Association (CETAA) conducted its annual award ceremony on Saturday.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, who is also an alumnus of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) was the chief guest on the occasion. CET principal V. Suresh Babu presided over the ceremony.

CETAA awards were distributed to 220 meritorious students of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 batches. Another 77 students were chosen for the GEMS (Growing Engineers Monetary Support) scholarship instituted by CETAA in view of their academic and financial background.

Some highlights of this year’s CETAA award ceremony was the institution of the Best Outgoing Student of CET Award and the distribution of Bank of Baroda Achievers Award for toppers in each of the eight engineering branches and another for a student who excelled in sports. The award was presented by Bank of Baroda Thiruvananthapuram region head Padmakumar J.