Kerala

CET workshop for empowering housewives

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 07, 2022 20:13 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:13 IST

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) organised an offline workshop on ‘Women Empowerment for Housewives’ in association with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Education Society and IEEE student branch on Saturday.

Conducted as part of the college’s outreach initiatives, the programme focused on educating homemakers with the technologies involved in their daily chores to help them improve the quality of their lives. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Cheruvakkal ward councillor S.R. Bindhu inaugurated the programme. CET principal V. Suresh Babu presided.

