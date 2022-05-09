CET to host cultural event from May 20 to 22

Dhwani, being held after two years, has lined up an array of programmes

The College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET) is organising its annual cultural festival ‘Dhwani’ from May 20 to 22 after a hiatus of two years.

Conceptualised with ‘Habba Indie’ as its theme, the event is touted to become a celebration of all independent artists and their art that has revived the indie scene in the country during the pandemic. Dhwani’22 promises an array of unique pre-events, performances and competitions.

Those interested in attending the event can register through the official website (dhwanicet.org/) and the official Instagram handle (dhwani_cet).

Programmes

The programmes include the open mic event Haven – The live stage, a flea market Dhwani Flea and the Rangam short film competition. The contest, a flagship event of CET Film Society, will have Pada director Kamal K.M. as the jury chairman.

Another event, DMUN (which stands for Dhwani Model United Nations), will be an engaging simulation of the United Nations where delegates from all across Kerala debate various issues for pragmatic solutions.

Clean-up drive

As prelude to the festival, over 150 students of CET conducted a clean-up drive at the Veli beach in association with the non-governmental organisation Helping Hands Organisation (H2O) on Sunday.