CET to celebrate 85th inception day

College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) will mark its 85th inception day on Wednesday. The 60th anniversary of the Architecture department and the golden jubilee of the college’s evening programmes will also be observed on the occasion.

The celebrations will get underway with a cake cutting followed by an address by the Principal Savier J.S. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology senior Professor Kurien Issac K. will deliver the keynote address.

Later, a panel discussion on ‘CET at 2039: elevating technical education on part with international standards’ will be conducted. Prof. Issac, architect G. Shankar, Public Works department chief engineer (buildings wing) Beena L. and TATA Elxsi centre head Sreekumar V. will participate in the deliberation that will be moderated by CET Alumni Association general secretary Abhilash Suryan R.

The college recently secured the first position in the BTech results, recently announced by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, by securing a pass percentage of 88%. The BArch batch achieved a remarkable 91.2% pass rate, placing them second in the State.

CET also recorded a robust placement season with over 600 students receiving job offers this year. Over 180 leading companies offered nearly 700 job offers, including prestigious ones from Dubai and Oman. The highest pay package of the season, ₹34.3 lakh per annum, was offered by Texas Instruments and Commvault.

The college has announced that it has received sanctions to launch the second batches of BTech Electronics and Communication Engineering and MTech Structural Engineering this academic year.