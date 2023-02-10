CET to become the first State-run college to function from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

February 10, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Scripting yet another chapter in its chequered history, the 83-year-old College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) is set to become the first State-run college to extend its campus hours till night.

From February 15 onwards, the college will function from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., nearly doubling its working hours to 12. It currently functions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The reform that could prompt other colleges in Kerala to follow suit is a precursor to CET’s ambition of throwing open the doors to its facilities round-the-clock. The move, which has been made on the basis of long-standing demands by the student community, is bound to benefit several researchers including 246 research scholars and nearly 1,400 MTech students.

Besides, numerous undergraduate students have engaged in special projects in advanced study areas such as robotics and automobile engineering.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will formally inaugurate the extension of campus hours on February 15. She will also commission the renovated students’ centre complex and a central computing facility on the occasion.

This is not the first time CET and its students have engineered change in an age-old practice. The resolute efforts of its students against conservative standpoints prompted the government to lift the curfew that existed in ladies hostels in the State and extend their timings to 9.30 p.m. similar to what existed in men’s hostels four years ago.

CET principal V. Suresh Babu said the extension of the campus hours was bound to enhance the academic engagement of students and faculty. Besides, students would be able to utilise its sports and fitness facilities until late hours.

Dr. Babu pointed out that the class hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will remain unchanged. The college also does not plan a shift system for its faculty as yet. While students will benefit through unhindered access to the libraries and laboratories for research activities, the availability of teachers and technical staff could be sought if necessary.

The college’s aspiration to function all throughout the day is beset with challenges. The campus is yet to be fully secured with certain portions lying exposed in the absence of a compound wall. While this could leave the campus vulnerable to intrusions by outsiders, the college management will deploy more guards to bolster security. Plans are also afoot to improve visibility by installing nearly 10 high-mast lights across the campus.