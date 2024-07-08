ADVERTISEMENT

CET team participates in WWF-India summit

Published - July 08, 2024 09:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) represented the State at the fifth ECHO (Environment Conservation Heroes) national summit organised by WWF-India in New Delhi on Monday.

The students of the college were chosen for their project to transform discarded textile waste into a bed mattress by the brand name URECO. The initiative reduces urban waste and promotes sustainable living by innovating product designs and expanding production.

The youth have created durable mattresses and raised awareness about textile waste. Targeting hostel students, dormitories, and paying guest facilities, the project has successfully conducted trials and collected feedback.

By transforming improperly managed textile waste into valuable resources, their project contributes to SDG 11.6 by reducing per capita city environmental impact, according to a press note.

The project lowers waste management expenditures and offers scalable production with minimal costs. It lessens the environmental impact by diverting textile waste from landfills and hence reducing carbon emissions, and fosters social change through education and community engagement.

Renjan Mathew Varghese, State Director (Kerala), WWF-India, said ECHO has been witnessing dynamic participation from college teams from across the State over the last five years.

The team from CET competed with other leading institutions from Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in the competition.

