CET sees record placements as hiring by core companies surges

May 04, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Over 700 students have landed jobs in the first 10 months of the placement season, with 190 leading companies extending nearly 850 job offers

The Hindu Bureau

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) has witnessed a record number of placements this year with core companies increasing hiring.

Over 700 students have landed jobs in the first 10 months of the placement season. In contrast to previous years, a bulk of the students were placed in core companies, according to the college authorities.

Highest package

As many as 190 leading companies have extended nearly 850 job offers thus far this year. While these include international job offers from Dubai, the highest package of ₹34 lakh per annum was bagged by 11 students. More than 300 students were placed with a pay of above ₹7 lakh per annum.

The current placement trends indicate that there has been an increase in the average salary this year. The demand for students from the conventional branches is also on the rise, when compared to the previous years. Besides, there has been an increase in the placement of postgraduates. Over 200 PG students received job offers through campus placements this year.

Major companies

Some of the major companies which turned for the placement drives organised by CET include Texas Instruments, Bosch, Tismo, Amadeus, Tally Solutions, O9 Solutions, Saintgobain, Tata Elxsi, Schnieder Electric, Havells, IBS, Elucidata, Providence, IBM, Nokia, Western Digital, Reliance BP and Ford Motors.

With three months left for the placement season to conclude, the college is confident that the number of recruits will increase.

