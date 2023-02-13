ADVERTISEMENT

CET posts resounding performance at kart design competition

February 13, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The go-kart designed by the students of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram that competed at the FMAE Formula Kart Design Challenge Season 6 in Coimbatore

Excelerators CET, the official go-kart and e-bike team of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET), bagged an all-India rank of seven and emerged first in the State in the FMAE Formula Kart Design Challenge Season 6 that was held in Coimbatore recently.

The team finished first in the Cost category of the competition, while it emerged in sixth position in the Sales Presentation and fifth in the Autocross categories. As many as 48 teams from across the country took part in the event.

The group comprised 31 members from the Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics Engineering departments of the college. The team was headed by final-year students Aswin, Anamika and Avinash who were its captain, manager and production head respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The go-kart that was displayed at the competition was fully designed and produced in the college workshop. Notably, Team Excelerators CET was the only team from a government college to make it to the final round of the competition.

The group expressed its gratitude to CET principal V. Suresh Babu, heads of the departments of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Suneesh S.S. and Savier J.S., and faculty advisors Sasi N. and Praveen for their support in their achievement, a press release stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US