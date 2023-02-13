CET posts resounding performance at kart design competition

February 13, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Excelerators CET, the official go-kart and e-bike team of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET), bagged an all-India rank of seven and emerged first in the State in the FMAE Formula Kart Design Challenge Season 6 that was held in Coimbatore recently.

The team finished first in the Cost category of the competition, while it emerged in sixth position in the Sales Presentation and fifth in the Autocross categories. As many as 48 teams from across the country took part in the event.

The group comprised 31 members from the Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics Engineering departments of the college. The team was headed by final-year students Aswin, Anamika and Avinash who were its captain, manager and production head respectively.

The go-kart that was displayed at the competition was fully designed and produced in the college workshop. Notably, Team Excelerators CET was the only team from a government college to make it to the final round of the competition.

The group expressed its gratitude to CET principal V. Suresh Babu, heads of the departments of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Suneesh S.S. and Savier J.S., and faculty advisors Sasi N. and Praveen for their support in their achievement, a press release stated.