CET operates bus using biodiesel made from waste cooking oil

July 26, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) has successfully powered its bus using biodiesel produced from used cooking oil.

The project, which was undertaken in association with the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd., involved the production and feasibility analysis of biodiesel made from waste cooking oil procured from the college hostel and canteen.

The endeavour was led by Associate Professor Rani S. of the Mechanical Engineering department, Professor Muhammed Arif M. of the Chemistry department, and Professor Gopakumar S. of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill.

According to the researchers, the biodiesel produced using the cooking oil is found to have efficiency similar to that of diesel and the mechanism significantly reduces the emission of pollutants such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and sulphur compounds. Such parameters were analysed through engine testing and emission analysis.

The project aims at reducing the cost of biodiesel production, increase fuel efficiency and minimise the release of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides. Utilising waste oil for biodiesel production will prevent its reuse and mitigate the environmental impact of the use of fossil fuels for operating vehicles and machinery.

According to college Principal Savier J.S., the Centre for Sustainable Development (CSD) at CET aims at achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations by 2030 through research and technological interventions to combat pollution and promote sustainable development. The centre has been made operational at an expenditure of ₹1.05 crore.

The CSD has been undertaking various projects, including the development of fuel and lubricant from plastics, rapid and bulk production of biogas from waste, evolving technology to harvest wind energy, catalysts for green hydrogen energy production, and eliminating antibiotic-resistant bacteria in contaminated water.

