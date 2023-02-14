CET, IIT Palakkad sign MoU for research collaborations

February 14, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad for academic and research collaborations. Besides facilitating internships and joint faculty training programmes, the agreement provides an opportunity for the students and the faculty members of both the institutions to undertake joint research in emerging areas, including hydrogen fuel and electric mobility. CET Principal Suresh Babu V. and IIT Palakkad Dean (Industry Collaboration and Sponsored Research) Santhakumar Mohan were the signatories of the MoU. IIT Palakkad Director A. Seshadri Sekhar, the Deans of CET and heads of various departments were present.