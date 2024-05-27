CET, IIT Madras bag patent for inventing non-intrusive voltage measuring device

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have bagged a patent for designing a contactless voltage measurement device.

The Indian Patent Office issued the patent for the collaborative project “An instrumentation system with a fully non-intrusive probe for AC voltage measurement’.

The device was invented by Boby George, Head of the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology, IIT Madras, and P.S. Shenil, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Government Engineering College, Barton Hill. Dr. Shenil was previously a faculty member at CET.

Voltage is generally measured by removing the insulation of live wires in electrical systems and connecting them to devices such as the voltmeter.

According to the inventors, the non-intrusive device can measure voltage variation with a high level of accuracy without removing the insulation. Moreover, the system can be integrated with IoT (Internet of Things) devices, smart energy meters and smart homes. It can also be effectively used for the maintenance of electric appliances and machines in industries.

The system comprises a sensor probe, a measurement unit, a processor and a display unit. The probe houses a cylindrical electrode made of two semi-circular rings. These two halves of the semi-circular shaped electrodes are fixed on hinges to be used like a clamp-on current transformer.