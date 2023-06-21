ADVERTISEMENT

CET gets U.S. patent for study on hip implant

June 21, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Researchers sought patent for the design and surface modifications suggested on the femoral head of hip implants to reduce wear

The Hindu Bureau

The College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has received a U.S. patent for a study on hip implant. The idea patent has been granted for a research work undertaken in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates University at Al Ain in the U.A.E.

The researchers had sought patent for the design and surface modifications suggested on the femoral head of hip implants to reduce wear. Continuous hemispherical grooves and integrated liner are the design modifications that have been proposed. The team has suggested texturing the femoral head surface as the surface modification.

The researchers include Ananthapadmanabhan M. of MTech Machine Design (Mechanical Engineering) 2019-2021 batch of CET; Jaber Abu Qudeiri, associate professor of Mechanical Engineering department of UAE University; and Asarudheen Abdudeen, a PhD scholar in the same university.

The research work at CET was guided by Mini R.S., an associate professor in the Mechanical Engineering department.

The team proved using simulation studies that the proposed modifications can go a long way in reducing the wear of hip implants. The continuous groove on the femoral head surface will also act as a reservoir for collecting wear debris that gets accumulated through its use.

Mr. Abdudeen is an MTech Manufacturing and Automation (Mechanical Engineering) 2016-18 batch graduate of CET.

