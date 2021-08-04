CET develops Wi-Fi-enabled oximeters, transfers tech to Keltron

‘Oxymonitor’ developed by the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 August 2021 19:42 IST

100 units made at its lab handed over to Health Minister

Boosting the State’s COVID-19 management efforts by chipping in with its technical prowess, the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, (CET) has developed a Wi-Fi-enabled pulse oximeter that enables data storage and transmission.

Spearheaded by its Electronics and Communication Department, the college’s faculty and alumni joined hands to design the multi-featured oximeter that has been named CET Oxymonitor.

The college has manufactured 100 units of it at its laboratory and transferred the technology to KELTRON for mass production.

Advertising

Advertising

A delegation from CET, led by principal Jiji C.V., handed over the 100 oximeters to Health Minister Veena George at her office here on Tuesday.

Following shortage

According to Dr. Jiji, the units were manufactured on a war-footing after being alerted by the Regional Cancer Centre of a paucity of oximeters in the market. Procuring the necessary electronic components during the lockdown, the developers designed and manufactured the printed circuit board and its enclosure on their own.

Equipped with memory to store data and review previous readings, the sturdy device also enables remote monitoring. The oximeter which has a Wi-Fi module can be connected to the Internet for the purpose. The prototype was thoroughly tested by the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology before the college embarked on manufacturing more units.