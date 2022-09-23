CET, CSE most sought-after college, stream of BTech aspirants

In CET, State merit seats in CSE were filled with students having ranks up to 105

In CET, State merit seats in CSE were filled with students having ranks up to 105

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) remains the prime choice for engineering and architecture aspirants among institutions that come under the purview of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE).

As has been the case during the previous years, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) is the most sought-after course among BTech applicants. The students’ preferences were evident as the CEE completed the first allotment for admissions to BTech and BArch courses on Thursday evening.

Going by the ‘last rank details’ generated after the initial phase of allotment, CET, followed by Government Engineering College (GEC), Thrissur, and the TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, which recently got autonomous status, continued to attract toppers of the KEAM entrance examination.

In the CET, State merit seats in CSE were filled with students having ranks up to 105. The corresponding ranks in GEC, Thrissur, and the TKM College of Engineering were 261 and 501 respectively.

Other conventional engineering streams found takers in the following order of priority — Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), and Civil Engineering (CE). The ‘last ranks’ among State merit seats enrolled to these courses in the CET were ECE: 271, EEE: 721, ME: 1,518, and CE: 2,527.

Among government-controlled self-financing colleges, Government Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara, under the Institute of Human Resource Development, remained the most attractive option for candidates.

The CET received State merit students up to the 31st rank for its B.Arch course, GEC, Thrissur, (94), TKM College of Engineering (131), and Government Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Kottayam (138) also found takers for their seats.

The second phase allotment will be held on September 30. Candidates will be able to rearrange, delete, and add their course and college options through the CEE’s web portal from Saturday until September 27 at 3 p.m.