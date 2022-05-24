CET convocation to be held

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) will hold convocation ceremonies on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the students of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 batches respectively.

The convocation of the 2019 and 2020 batches had been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) V. Venu will be the chief guests at the ceremonies that are being organised at the Diamond Jubilee Hall on the college premises.