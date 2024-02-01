ADVERTISEMENT

CET bags patent for smart helmet technology

February 01, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Helmet integrated with alcohol detection unit and RF-based communication system

The Hindu Bureau

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) has bagged a patent for developing a smart helmet technology, capable of enhancing the safety of motorbike-riders and deterring drunk driving.

In what could become an asset to the motor vehicles segment in the era of smart technologies, three former students, Athira U.V., Athira Resmi N., and Athira A. of the 2016 Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) batch, have been credited with the innovation.

Guided by R. Sivakumar, associate professor in the ECE department, they developed a smart helmet integrated with an alcohol detection unit and a radio frequency(RF)-based communication system.

Alcohol sensor

The helmet has been designed in such a fashion that the vehicle could be started only after wearing it. Additionally, the safety gear is equipped with a built-in gas sensor that would cause the motorcycle’s engine to automatically shut down whenever alcohol is detected. This will prevent further travel by a person who has consumed liquor.

Besides, the innovative system has been linked with an RF communication channel that can transmit a unique identification signal to devices used by law enforcement agencies in the particular area. The design eliminates the need for officers to flag down every vehicle for helmet and alcohol checks while promoting responsible riding.

