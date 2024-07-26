ADVERTISEMENT

CET bags patent for devising a digital modulation scheme for EVs

Published - July 26, 2024 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Researchers have devised a method and system for providing variable speed control to an electric motor. The control scheme has been found to optimise performance, enhance passenger safety, and extend the battery life of e-vehicles

The Hindu Bureau

Biji Jacob | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Jeeshma Mary Paul | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) has obtained a patent for inventing a digital modulation scheme for electric vehicles (EVs).

The team comprising Biji Jacob, Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Jeeshma Mary Paul, a research scholar in the same department in the college, has been credited with devising a method and system for providing variable speed control to an electric motor.

Superior efficiency

The control scheme has been found to optimise performance, enhance passenger safety, and extend the battery life of e-vehicles. The design also ensures superior efficiency and limited use of equipment as opposed to the conventional pulse with modulations for the control of such vehicles.

EVs, which have emerged as a powerful platform for mitigating energy crisis and reducing the adverse effects of fossil fuels on environment, are equipped with a propulsion system configured to provide tractive force for driving the vehicle. Typically, propulsion motors are fed from a constant direct current (DC) supply through an inverter in the EV propulsion system. This includes controllers configured to implement various speed control strategies for varying the duty ratio of the propulsion motors in order to achieve adjustable speed control of the propulsion motors.

Although the traditional control strategies offer a larger speed regulation range and are simple to realise, they fail to provide control requirement in high torque working condition, poor load capacity, produce high torque ripple.

According to the researchers, the invented modulation scheme is discontinuous in nature, thereby reducing the switching losses. The reduction in switching loss will result in overall power savings.

The invention utilises digital signal processing techniques, Sigma Delta Modulation (SDM) and vector quantisation in conjunction with space vector modulation. The invention is discrete in both time and magnitude due to the oversampling and quantisation processes involved, making it more suitable for digital implementation using Digital Signal Processor (DSP) or Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA).

