CET alumni bags Guinness World Record for musical feat

The Guinness World Records certificate won by the College of Engineering Trivandrum Alumni Association for an ‘online singing video relay’.

Around 300 former students of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET) have gone on to display their singing prowess in an endeavour that has landed them a Guinness World Record.

The College of Engineering Trivandrum Alumni Association (CETAA), which has nearly 50,000 members spread over several chapters across the world, has bagged the title for ‘the most people in an online singing video relay’.

The achievement came after CETAA organised an online musical event ‘Swaralahari’ on February 26 that featured 14 songs in different languages including English, Hindi and Malayalam. As many as 288 members of CETAA rendered songs that spread the message of world peace, harmony, and national integration during the 58-minute-long performance.

The participants included former students of batches from 1955 to 2021 who joined from various countries. Musician and ex-CETian M. Jayachandran inaugurated the programme. Guinness World Records adjudicator Kanzy El Defrawy and independent witnesses Machingal Radhakrishnan and Mathew Kavalam witnessed the event from Dubai, according to CETAA vice president Premachandra Bhas E.R.

A press release added the previous record in the category had gone to a performance organised by a Saudi Arabia-based organisation that featured 55 people.