CESL launches electric two-wheeler programme in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 September 2021 16:11 IST

14 models from six companies available with subsidies

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Central government entity Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), on Wednesday launched an electric two-wheeler programme in Kerala.

With the roll-out, the State also became the first user of the digital marketplace — MyEV (www.myev.org.in) — for booking and buying electric two-wheelers.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty launched the electric two-wheeler programme and digital marketplace. In the first stage, the programme is custom-designed for State government employees. the CESL is hoping to sell 10,000 vehicles to government employees and government offices.

The CESL is making the vehicles available through its tie-up with the vehicle manufacturers. Initially 14 models from six companies are on offer, CESL officials said.

Subsidy

The purchases will benefit from the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME II), the Central government’s subsidy programme, entitling customers to a subsidy which brings electric vehicle costs closer to that of their fossil fuel equivalents.

In Kerala, the electric two-wheeler initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Energy Management Centre (EMC).

MyEV app

The digital marketplace www.myev.org.in is designed to reduce physical visits to retail outlets in the COVID-19 situation. The mobile app MyEV can be downloaded from play store.

Shifting to e-vehicles would have a big and positive impact on the monthly household Budgets given the petrol and diesel prices, Mr. Krishnankutty said. “The agreement with CESL is a big step towards ushering in a new era of e-mobility. Kerala has always been at the forefront in adapting to new technologies,” he said, adding that the two-wheeler programme would provide for the adoption of green transportation and energy transition.

The Minister also said that the State hoped to have solar power units in one lakh houses by March next year.

Market ready for transition

The CESL was working towards achieving the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NITI Aayog for the induction of green modes of transportation in different categories over the next five years, Mahua Acharya, managing director and chief executive officer, the CESL said. With the level of demand witnessed from cities, fleet operators, and financing entities, it was clear that the market was ready for a complete transition to electric mobility, Ms. Acharya said.

The EMC had inked an MoU with the CESL on June 5 for rolling out the programme in Kerala, EMC director R. Harikumar said. The EMC was looking forward to manufacturers setting up more e-vehicle dealerships in the State, he said.

Exhibition

A four-day exhibition of the electric two-wheelers, jointly organised by the EMC and the CESL, is on at the Institution of Engineers, Vellayambalam. Visitors also have the opportunity for test driving the e-vehicles.