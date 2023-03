March 22, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam, an institution of national importance, in association with the German Academy of Digital Education, is launching a joint certification programme on 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).

The online batches will begin on April 1 and the offline classes will be held from April 15 to 19. For more details, contact 04822202175 or mail to ragesh@iiitkottayam.ac.in