Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh on Thursday presented certificates of appreciation to institutions that served as models for scientific sanitation management. Providence Women’s College, MVR Cancer Centre, and CRC Kerala were honoured with certificates for their outstanding efforts in creating green campuses. These institutions fully adhere to green protocols, segregate non-biodegradable waste, and convert food waste into compost and biogas, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.