Certificates presented for scientific sanitation management

Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh on Thursday presented certificates of appreciation to institutions that served as models for scientific sanitation management. Providence Women’s College, MVR Cancer Centre, and CRC Kerala were honoured with certificates for their outstanding efforts in creating green campuses. These institutions fully adhere to green protocols, segregate non-biodegradable waste, and convert food waste into compost and biogas, a press release said.
Published - October 24, 2024 08:55 pm IST