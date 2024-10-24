GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Certificates presented for scientific sanitation management

Updated - October 24, 2024 08:56 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh presenting the certificate of appreciation to Providence Women’s College principal Sr A.C. Ashmitha on Thursday

Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh on Thursday presented certificates of appreciation to institutions that served as models for scientific sanitation management. Providence Women’s College, MVR Cancer Centre, and CRC Kerala were honoured with certificates for their outstanding efforts in creating green campuses. These institutions fully adhere to green protocols, segregate non-biodegradable waste, and convert food waste into compost and biogas, a press release said.

Published - October 24, 2024 08:55 pm IST

