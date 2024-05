SRC Community College under the State Resource Centre has invited applications for its certificate programme in Martial Arts programme. Duration is six months and the qualification required is Class X. Kalaripayattu and kung fu are part of the curriculum. There is no age limit for applying. Interested persons can submit their applications by June 30. For more details, visit: www.srccc.in or contact the Ayodhana Foundation, Marmashram, Kallumthazham Post Office, Kollam. Phone 9072113344.