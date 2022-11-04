Amid swine flu fears, certificate issued by veterinary surgeon made mandatory for transportation of pigs inside State

Despite ban on transportation of pigs and allied products to and from the State, the inter-State transportation of Swine flu-affected pigs has been continuing

Stung by the interstate transportation of pig and various pork products despite the ban being enforced by the State government following the swine flue outbreak, the Animal Husbandry department has decided to invoke more stringent measures to check the illegal transportation of pig and allied products.

Despite Kerala extending the ban on the transportation of pigs and allied products to and from the State, the inter-State transportation of Swine flu-affected pigs has been continuing. Against this backdrop, the department has now mandated a certificate issued by the local veterinary surgeon for the transportation of pigs inside the State. The vehicle transporting the pig should carry the certificate attesting that the pigs were not affected by the swine flu, failing which, the vehicle would be confiscated by the authorities, said a release issued by the department here on Friday.

The department has also decided to depute special squads along the State border to check illegal entry of vehicles carrying pigs to the State. The vehicles found violating the ban order would be impounded and subjected to further legal actions. The expense for which would be retrieved from either the vehicle owner, the owner of the pigs, or the traders engaged in the sale of illegally brought pigs here, said the release.

Further, strict actions would be taken against both consigner and consignee, said the release. The violator should bear the expense required for the quarantine period, including quarantine inspection, and if the lot is found affected by swine flu, the charges required for the culling and for the scientific burial of the carcasses by maintaining safety measures should also be borne by them.

Pigs within 1-km radius of the infected farm should be culled if swine flu is confirmed in the locality and farmers should be compensated. So far, the State government has given away ₹1,33,00, 351 as compensation after swine flu was confirmed in Kannur, Wayanad, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kottayam districts.