Certificate forgery: police file chargesheet, say Vidya acted independently  

January 23, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The police submitted a chargesheet in the case involving former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader K. Vidya and her alleged use of a fake experience certificate.

The Nileswaram police, which submitted the chargesheet before the Hosdurg Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court on Monday, designated Ms. Vidya as the sole accused in this fraudulent affair.

According to the police, Ms. Vidya presented a forged experience certificate from Kochi Maharaja’s College to secure a guest lecture position in the Malayalam department at Karithalam Government Arts & Science College in 2022. The deception unravelled when she attempted to utilise the same certificate for a similar post at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Arts & Science College in Attappady, Palakkad.

The probe team asserted that Ms. Vidya acted independently in the commission of the crime, creating the fake certificate on her mobile phone. The accusations against her reveal a scheme where she submitted two forged experience certificates to Government Arts and Science College in Karinthalam, Kasaragod, claiming to be a Malayalam guest lecturer at Maharaja’s College in Kochi for the academic years 2018-2019 and 2020-2021. Based on these certificates, she secured employment and taught at the college from June 2022 to March 2023.

The forged certificates were later submitted to Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government College in Attappadi. However, the Attappadi College, suspecting foul play, initiated verification proceedings. Subsequently, Maharaja’s College confirmed the certificates as forgd and revealed that they had not hired a guest lecturer in the past decade. This prompted Maharaja’s College to file a forgery case at Kochi Central Police Station, later transferred to Agali station.

Ms. Vidya, who had been on the run since the forgery was uncovered in June 2023, was eventually apprehended in Kozhikode. The police have charged her under Indian Penal Code sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 201 (destruction of evidence).