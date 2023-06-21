Certificate forgery: K. Vidya taken into custody

June 21, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

Kozhikode: Former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader K. Vidya, who is accused of forgery, was taken into custody from Meppayur on Wednesday after a two-week investigation into the incident. She was tracked by a police squad from Agali.

According to police sources, there were confirmed reports from the Special Branch squad about her location in Kozhikode district. The latest action was taken after verifying all the complaints against her and a number of related documents. A police team led by Agali station house officer K. Saleem was in Kasaragod to search her house last Saturday.

There were grave allegations against the police that the investigation was progressing at a slow pace for strange reasons. There were also a series of protests by the Congress accusing the Left Democratic Front-led State government of guarding the suspect.

The incident came to light when the authorities of Maharaja’s College, Kochi, and the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government College, Attappady, filed separate complaints accusing Ms. Vidya of forging an experience certificate. According to the complaint, the suspect submitted a forged experience certificate while attending an interview for a guest lecturer at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government College on June 2.

The forged certificate was allegedly produced before the authorities to claim that she had worked at Maharaja’s College in 2018-19 and in 2020-21 as a guest faculty. The forgery was exposed when a few on the interview board raised suspicion about the validity of the certificate. The police squad had visited the campus to record the statement of the college authorities.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders here alleged that the custody of the suspect was done as per a pre-planned script and there was nothing to be surprised. They also alleged that the police delayed the arrest to give her ample time to destroy the evidence.

