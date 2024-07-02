GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Certain sections hell-bent on vilifying Forest department: Saseendran

Highlighting the misrepresentation of data regarding deaths due to human-wildlife conflicts, he points out that a majority of such deaths were due to snakebites, amounting to 573 out of 848 deaths between 2016 and 2024.

Published - July 02, 2024 07:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran launching a coffee table book on the protected forest areas in Kerala during the inauguration of Vanamahotsavam in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran launching a coffee table book on the protected forest areas in Kerala during the inauguration of Vanamahotsavam in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has condemned alleged efforts by certain groups to vilify the Forest department by exaggerating wildlife conflict statistics.

Launching the week-long ‘Vanamahotsavam’ festival at a programme held at the Forest department headquarters here on Tuesday, Mr. Saseendran expressed concern over the portrayal of the department as adversaries of the people. Highlighting the misrepresentation of data regarding deaths due to human-wildlife conflicts, he pointed out that the lion’s share of such deaths were due to snakebites, amounting to 573 out of 848 deaths between 2016 and 2024.

He underscored the department’s dual commitment to protecting human lives, while also ensuring the conservation of forests and wildlife.

The Minister also acknowledged the dedication of forest guards who risk their lives in performing these duties. Such efforts often go unnoticed, he said.

Mr. Saseendran emphasised the critical role of forest conservation in the context of climate change, while observing the importance of awareness programmes like Vanamahotsavam in sensitising the public.

Afforestation activities

The week-long programme will include afforestation projects as part of the ongoing ecological restoration drive.

The Minister gave away the Vanamithra award and the award for the best ‘vidyavanam’ on the occasion. He also flagged off new vehicles allotted to the department, and released a coffee table book on the protected forest areas in Kerala.

Additional Chief Secretary, Forests and Wildlife, K.R. Jyothilal presided over the function. Kerala State Film Development Corporation chairman Shaji N. Karun inaugurated Mayilpeeli’, an environmental film festival, organised at the Social Forestry Complex at PTP Nagar here. The two-day festival will showcase films that highlight the vital role forests play in maintaining ecological balance.

Head of Forest Force Ganga Singh, Chief Wildlife Warden D. Jayaprasad, Additional Principal Chief Conservators of Forest P. Pugazhendi, L. Chandrasekhar, Pramod G. Krishnan, J. Justin Mohan, and Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjayan Kumar also participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.