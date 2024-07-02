Certain sections hell-bent on vilifying Forest department: Saseendran

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has condemned alleged efforts by certain groups to vilify the Forest department by exaggerating wildlife conflict statistics.

Launching the week-long ‘Vanamahotsavam’ festival at a programme held at the Forest department headquarters here on Tuesday, Mr. Saseendran expressed concern over the portrayal of the department as adversaries of the people. Highlighting the misrepresentation of data regarding deaths due to human-wildlife conflicts, he pointed out that the lion’s share of such deaths were due to snakebites, amounting to 573 out of 848 deaths between 2016 and 2024.

He underscored the department’s dual commitment to protecting human lives, while also ensuring the conservation of forests and wildlife.

The Minister also acknowledged the dedication of forest guards who risk their lives in performing these duties. Such efforts often go unnoticed, he said.

Mr. Saseendran emphasised the critical role of forest conservation in the context of climate change, while observing the importance of awareness programmes like Vanamahotsavam in sensitising the public.

Afforestation activities

The week-long programme will include afforestation projects as part of the ongoing ecological restoration drive.

The Minister gave away the Vanamithra award and the award for the best ‘vidyavanam’ on the occasion. He also flagged off new vehicles allotted to the department, and released a coffee table book on the protected forest areas in Kerala.

Additional Chief Secretary, Forests and Wildlife, K.R. Jyothilal presided over the function. Kerala State Film Development Corporation chairman Shaji N. Karun inaugurated Mayilpeeli’, an environmental film festival, organised at the Social Forestry Complex at PTP Nagar here. The two-day festival will showcase films that highlight the vital role forests play in maintaining ecological balance.

Head of Forest Force Ganga Singh, Chief Wildlife Warden D. Jayaprasad, Additional Principal Chief Conservators of Forest P. Pugazhendi, L. Chandrasekhar, Pramod G. Krishnan, J. Justin Mohan, and Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjayan Kumar also participated.