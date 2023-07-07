Certain Bills not signed as queries not addressed by State government: Governor

July 07, 2023 03:18 am | Updated 03:18 am IST - Kozhikode

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on July 6 defended his decision to keep certain Bills, including the ones on appointments in universities and appointing eminent academicians as chancellors of universities, saying his queries regarding those pieces of legislation were yet to be addressed by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Mr. Khan’s response to reporters’ query on the issue comes two days after the State government said it might explore legal options if the Bills passed by it are not signed by him “as this prolonged uncertainty is not good for the people of the State.” The Governor said it was the Constitutional duty of the Chief Minister to brief him on a regular basis.

“I have written letters (regarding the Bills) about at least nine months ago. Acknowledgement has come, final reply never comes. The CM does not wish to brief me about anything. What can I do? The Ministers come, but unfortunately, they are not in the know of things. When I raise questions, they keep silent. Then what to do?”, he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Law Minister P. Rajeeve said: “If it (approval for the Bills) does not come, we will have to deal with it legally. We made the laws as we are entitled and empowered to do so under the Constitution and even according to the Supreme Court.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT