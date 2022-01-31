Certain aspects of Sanjith murder need CBI probe: HC

The Kerala High Court on Monday orally observed that certain aspects of the case relating to the murder of A. Sanjith, an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker in Palakkad, required to be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Justice K. Haripal made the oral observation while hearing a petition by the wife of the slain RSS worker seeking a CBI probe into the murder that took place in November last.

The court pointed out that some of the accused in the case had hideouts outside the State and, therefore, a CBI probe was required.

The prosecutor submitted that the final report was almost ready. Of the 18 accused, only one was yet to be arrested. The main leaders of the Social Democratic Party of India/ Popular Front of India were questioned. The police were capable of completing the probe without giving any room for complaint. A CBI probe into the case was not required.