CEO reviews preparedness for byelection

KOCHI

A holiday has been declared for all establishments in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency on May 31 in view of the voting for the byelection.

It will be paid leave for trade establishments and the labour commissioner should ensure this in private establishments. Casual labourers working outside the constituency but are on the voters’ list are also eligible to have paid leave, said a communication from the Public Relations Department.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul reviewed the preparations for the conduct of the election in Thrikkakara. He will inaugurate a warehouse for electronic voting machines in the collectorate compound on Saturday morning.