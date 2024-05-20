Centuries-old ‘kalithattu’ structures left to decay in Kerala’s Alappuzha

Two ‘kalithattu’ structures, believed to be more than ​three centuries old, on the compound of Vattakad Devi Temple near Vallikkunnam in Alappuzha have been left to disintegrate with no firm measures to preserve them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wooden structures, one on the south and the other on the north side of the temple under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), with roofs and open sides were used as ‘rest stops’ by traders and other people travelling on foot between Mavelikara and Kollam during ancient times.

Last year, the roof of one of the structures was damaged and many of the wood planks are in the advanced stages of decomposition. Engravings on the wooden pillars have almost disappeared due to a lack of conservation. According to Vattakad Devi Temple advisory committee secretary R. Shaji and president N. Anandan despite approaching the TDB and State government to renovate and conserve the structures, no tangible action has been taken yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both kalithattu are thought to have been constructed some 350 years ago. They have historical importance and are symbols of the region. The road in front of the temple was a major royal route linking Mavelikara and Karunagappally in Kollam during that time. Several years ago temple advisory committee carried out maintenance of the structures. Now they are in a dilapidated state and need some serious renovation,” said Mr. Shaji adding that the structures should be protected without causing damage to their historical significance and aesthetics, which the temple committee was not in a position to do.

The structures had undergone maintenance in the past. The first renovation, in recent memory, took place around three decades ago when roofs made with coconut fronds were replaced with tiles. Later, the damaged wooden platform of one of the structures was rebuilt using concrete.

TDB, meanwhile, said that steps would be taken to conserve two ‘kalithattu’. “We had prepared an estimate for conserving the structures, but the tender found no takers. We have sought suggestions from the temple advisory committee and asked them to submit a plan. Based on the plan, a revised estimate will be prepared and ‘kalithattu’ conservation will be undertaken,” said a TDB official. ..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.