Centuries-old ‘kalithattu’ structures in Kerala’s Alappuzha to be reconstructed using CSR funds and crowdfunding

After much dilly-dallying, the historically significant ‘kalithattu’ structures, believed to be over ​three centuries old, on the premises of Vattakad Devi Temple, near Vallikkunnam, in Alappuzha district of Kerala are set to get a new lease of life.

Temple authorities said reconstruction of the structures would begin in August 2024. The architectural conservation of the structures using the original construction methods and traditional materials will be carried out by Studio Maram, a Malappuram-based architecture firm. The project will be funded through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and crowdfunding.

The two wooden structures with architectural and historical peculiarities, one on the south and the other on the north side of the temple under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), with roofs and open sides, were used as ‘rest stops’ by traders and other travellers journeying on foot between Mavelikara and Kollam during ancient times. They were left to disintegrate without any preservation efforts. On June 27, 2024, ‘kalithattu’ on the south side collapsed.

“After seeing the news about the ‘kalithattu’ structures, Studio Maram approached us expressing their desire to conserve them. Talks have been held with the TDB and it has been decided to reconstruct the structures using CSR funds. The firm will find funds with our support. The TDB will not have to provide any funding for the project. Once completed, the structures will replicate their original design,” said Vattakad Devi Temple advisory committee secretary R. Shaji. He thanked TDB member A. Ajikumar and others for their support.

The project is expected to cost around ₹1.25 crore, and Studio Maram will submit the estimate to the TDB soon. The work will be carried out using local manpower without machinery, and all the engravings will be faithfully recreated. Architects are currently documenting all details related to the structures.

“Since one of the structures has collapsed and the other is in an advanced decomposition stage, restoration is impossible. The two ‘kalithattu’ will be reconstructed, maintaining the authenticity of the original structures. Both ‘kalithattu’ were originally constructed using wild jack wood, and the same material will be used for reconstruction. We will employ traditional knowledge and joinery systems in the process,” said Anand Vishnu B.U., chief executive officer and conservation architect, Studio Maram.

History museum

Mr. Anand said that as part of the project, a history museum would be constructed on the temple compound showcasing materials from the current ‘kalithattu’ and other artefacts. “Our ultimate aim is to help the ‘kalithattu’ find a place in the UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage and the Register of good safeguarding practices,” added Mr. Anand.

Studio Maram has recently bagged national and State Gold Leaf Awards instituted by the Indian Institute of Architects for designing the Kunjunni Mash Memorial at Valappad in Thrissur under the Responsible Architecture and Public Building category.