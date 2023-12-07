Centre’s vengeance cannot destroy Kerala: Pinarayi

December 07, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - Thrissur

The Centre’s vengeful policies cannot damage the spirit of Kerala. The thousands of people flocking to the Navakerala Sadas is a testimony of their confidence in the Left Democratic Front government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing people on the third day of the Navakerala Sadas in the district on Wednesday, he said Kerala was moving ahead overcoming all challenges.

“Even when the Centre showed revengeful attitude, no Opposition MPs were ready to raise voice in Parliament. However, the massive presence of the people for the Navakerala Sadas changed their attitude. Congress MPs had to move an adjournment motion in Parliament. The Union Finance Minister had to respond to the allegations,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Addressing the gathering, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said industrial parks would be allowed on college and university campuses if they had land of more than five acres.

“Students can work even after completing their courses in these industrial parks. They will get bonus marks if their projects are in their respective subjects,” the Minister said.

“Drinking water projects at an estimate of ₹4,012 crore have been implemented in Thrissur district,” Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said. Drinking water connections had been given to 36 lakh houses under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he added.

“Kerala will become the first State without any persons in the extreme poverty category by November 2025,” said Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. The government had distributed ₹57,603 crore as social security pension in the past seven years, he added.

“People throng the Navakerala Sadas as they have confidence that this government will fulfil its promises,” Devaswom Minster K. Radhakrishnan said.

By transforming government schools to hightech institutions, the government had made modern technology available for students from economically backward families. The digital university and the digital science park were revolutionary steps. The Navakerala Sadas was showing a model to the world by taking the entire Cabinet to the masses, he added.

The government, which has improved infrastructure facilities in schools, was now concentrating on improving the quality of education, Education Minister V. Sivankutty said.

Infrastructure development worth ₹5,000 crore had been implemented in schools in the past seven years. This may be a record in the entire country. “The State has made 1,1175 appointments through PSC in the past year alone,” he said.

The Navakerala Sadas will be held in Chalakudy on Thursday.

