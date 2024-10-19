Centre’s tighter norms for fireworks worry Thrissur Pooram enthusiasts

The recent order of the Union government tightening regulations on fireworks for festival celebrations has raised concern about the impact it will have on the Thrissur Pooram fireworks display. With an emphasis on safety, the new regulations impose stricter guidelines for conducting fireworks.

The updated order stipulates that there must be a 200-metre distance from the site of the fireworks to where the materials are stored. Spectators will only be allowed to view the fireworks from a distance of 100 metres from the display ground. Additionally, fireworks can only be conducted at least 250 metres away from hospitals and schools.

The order also specifies that fireworks can only take place in the presence of individuals who have passed a safety examination conducted by PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization). These changes come in response to a report submitted to the Union government following a major accident involving fireworks at Puttingal, Kollam, in 2016.

Other regulations are — an application must be submitted to the authorities 15 days before the event; samples of materials must be inspected by a chemical examiner beforehand; no prohibited substances, such as potassium chlorate, should be added to the fireworks; fire safety measures recommended by fire services must be implemented at the site; organisers must submit details about the types of fireworks used, potential impact areas in case of accidents, and emergency response plans; public liability insurance must be taken for public; a mock drill must be conducted two days before the event to prepare for emergency situations; and people handling explosives must wear distinctive jackets with fluorescent strips.

On likely exemptions

Already there is growing public opposition to against measures that could prevent spectators from enjoying the fireworks of Thrissur Pooram. It remains unclear whether any exemptions will be granted for the Pooram fireworks, but indications suggest that efforts to secure leniency are already under way. Many of these guidelines are already adhered during the conduct of Thrissur Pooram fireworks.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the Union government to retract its move to impose stricter regulations on the Thrissur Pooram fireworks for the sake of safety. CPI district secretary K.K. Valsaraj stated that the government should reject the PESO report and allow for a more enjoyable viewing experience of both the Pooram and the fireworks.

As a representative of Thrissur and Minister of State of Petroleum, Suresh Gopi should intervene in this matter, he said. The CPI said that tightening of regulations could jeopardize not only the Thrissur Pooram but also other festivals across Kerala, putting fireworks displays in crisis.