Centre’s stand may help power sector

The Centre’s decision to accord clearance to all large hydro power projects will work to the advantage of the State which is facing perennial power deficit.

Power sector sources told The Hindu that the Union Power Ministry as well as the Ministry of Environment and Forests had taken a liberal view in giving clearance for large hydro electric projects mainly in tune with the global practice to lay accent on green energy and address the problems thrown up by climate change.

This shift from a regimented approach that was in vogue earlier has come as a great relief for Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) that is tapping all available options to bridge the yawning demand-supply gap.

Of late, the board has ventured into a project to generate 1,000 MW from various solar models by 2021. Since solar was a very truant option, the board would need a strong hydro electric source as a back up, sources said.

Sustained power generation from wind and solar is impossible. Fluctuations in the intensity of sunlight and speed of wind will affect the rate of generation. A calibrated and sustained power generation is possible only from a hydro-electric station. Even thermal stations cannot be operated on a switch-on and switch-off mode to generate power in fits and starts. Hence, more hydel projects had become imperative for the State, especially when it was attempting at renewable options in the next two years, sources said.

The Centre is understood to have decided to clear all applications for large hydro electric projects, irrespective of their capacity. Hydro electric projects have also been bracketed with renewable energy options. Also, power purchase from new large hydro projects has been made obligatory.

The State government had to shelve major project proposals such as Athirappilly, even after getting all mandatory clearances, in the face of stiff resistance from environmentalists. But the shift in Central stance had again offered a glimmer of hope for having new hydro electric projects, sources said.