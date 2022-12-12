Centre’s stance inhumane: Pinarayi

December 12, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has blamed the Centre for adopting an inhumane approach by demanding payment for food grains that were additionally allocated to the State during the unprecedented floods of 2018.

The State had recently initiated payment of dues amounting to ₹205.805 crore to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the 89,540 metric tonnes of rice that the State had received in addition to its normal allocation following the floods. Despite repeated requests to waive the dues in view of the State fiscal crisis in the aftermath of the Cyclone Ockhi, floods of 2018 and 2019 and the COVID-19 lockdown, the Centre did not adopt a favourable stance, Mr. Vijayan said in the Assembly on Monday.

His comments has come against the backdrop of Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal’s recent statements in Parliament where he accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of failing to fulfill its duty towards the people and reneging on its responsibility to pay for the food grains that were collected on the basis of a request made during the disaster.