Centre’s stance influenced by BJP’s vindictive attitude towards Kerala, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

December 22, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that the Centre’s discriminatory stance in providing financial support has been influenced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s vindictive attitude towards Kerala.

Addressing mass gatherings organised in the Chirayinkeezhu, Attingal, Vamanapuram, and Nedumangad Assembly constituencies during the Navakerala Sadas mass outreach programme on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan also accused the Congress of siding with the BJP in attempting to destroy the State.

The alleged economic embargo imposed by the Centre by way of denial of tax share and revenue deficit grants had impacted the State’s growth aspirations, despite the effective fiscal management undertaken by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, which had led to an increase in domestic growth rate and own revenue by 8% and 41% compared to 2016. There had been a shortfall of over ₹1.075 lakh crore in Central allocation during the past seven years, the Chief Minister said.

Borrowing limit

The Union government, he added, had also cut the State’s borrowing limit by including off-Budget borrowings by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) as part of its direct debt. The curtailment of the State’s constitutional right to borrow would adversely affect various development projects, he cautioned.

The Chief Minister also elaborated on the significance of the KIIFB in reviving the State’s development prospects at a time when it faced serious fiscal crisis in 2016. The agency has been spearheading projects to the tune of ₹83,000 crore.

Labour Mission

Addressing a meeting with an invited group of persons earlier, Mr. Vijayan said the government mulled over forming a Labour Mission to increase employment opportunities in the State. A demand to increase the number of dialysis conducted free-of-cost under the Aswas scheme would also be considered. He added the government would also consider the long-pending demand by the Malayalam film industry to relax entertainment tax.

The Chief Minister said the government would make all public areas in the State barrier-free in order to enable unimpeded passage for differently abled people.