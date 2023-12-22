GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre’s stance influenced by BJP’s vindictive attitude towards Kerala, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan addresses Navakerala Sadas public meets in Chirayinkeezhu, Attingal, Vamanapuram and Nedumangad constituencies

December 22, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that the Centre’s discriminatory stance in providing financial support has been influenced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s vindictive attitude towards Kerala.

Addressing mass gatherings organised in the Chirayinkeezhu, Attingal, Vamanapuram, and Nedumangad Assembly constituencies during the Navakerala Sadas mass outreach programme on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan also accused the Congress of siding with the BJP in attempting to destroy the State.

The alleged economic embargo imposed by the Centre by way of denial of tax share and revenue deficit grants had impacted the State’s growth aspirations, despite the effective fiscal management undertaken by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, which had led to an increase in domestic growth rate and own revenue by 8% and 41% compared to 2016. There had been a shortfall of over ₹1.075 lakh crore in Central allocation during the past seven years, the Chief Minister said.

Borrowing limit

The Union government, he added, had also cut the State’s borrowing limit by including off-Budget borrowings by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) as part of its direct debt. The curtailment of the State’s constitutional right to borrow would adversely affect various development projects, he cautioned.

The Chief Minister also elaborated on the significance of the KIIFB in reviving the State’s development prospects at a time when it faced serious fiscal crisis in 2016. The agency has been spearheading projects to the tune of ₹83,000 crore.

Labour Mission

Addressing a meeting with an invited group of persons earlier, Mr. Vijayan said the government mulled over forming a Labour Mission to increase employment opportunities in the State. A demand to increase the number of dialysis conducted free-of-cost under the Aswas scheme would also be considered. He added the government would also consider the long-pending demand by the Malayalam film industry to relax entertainment tax.

The Chief Minister said the government would make all public areas in the State barrier-free in order to enable unimpeded passage for differently abled people.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.