Centre’s reluctance to pay its share affecting NHM schemes in State: Veena

January 09, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST

Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday that the Central government’s alleged reluctance to contribute its share in the State’s public health sector had impeded several NHM schemes.

The Centre and State bore the cost of the schemes in a 60:40 ratio. Currently, the Centre owes the State ₹862 crore.

The Centre’s apathy to NHM schemes had affected the payment of incentives for ASHA workers. It has affected free medical care. The State needed help to pay the salaries of doctors. The operation of 108 ambulances was in a crisis. So were bio-medical management schemes.

The Centre has refused the funds because Kerala has yet to co-brand NHM schemes sponsored by both governments.

Ms .George said the State had repeatedly informed the Centre that it had completed co-branding in 99% of the 6,825 NHM institutions. She had personally broached the subject with the Union Health Minister.

The Centre has yet to release the ₹7 crore earmarked for subsidising peritoneal dialysis for kidney patients. The State has funded the project on its own. Nearly 800 patients undergo the procedure daily.