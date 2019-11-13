Centre’s policies put country in economic crisis: Kurien

The defective policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has plunged the country into a deep economic crisis, former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha P.J. Kurien has alleged.

Prof. Kurien was inaugurating a march to the railway station at Thiruvalla organised by the District Congress Committee here on Wednesday in protest against the alleged anti-people policies of the Union government.

Hundreds of party workers took part in the march that began from Cross Junction at Thiruvalla.

The police blocked the march as it entered the railway station premises. The protesters staged a dharna there for about an hour.

DCC president Babu George presided.

P.C. Vishnunath, AICC secretary, who addressed the meeting, alleged that unemployment had reached its peak under the Modi government.