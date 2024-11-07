Centre’s order tightening regulations on fireworks will spoil festival celebrations: Minister

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has demanded the the Union government withdraw its order tightening regulations on fireworks for festivals, which he says would tarnish the essence of temple rituals and celebrations, including Thrissur Pooram.

He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar titled “Is Thrissur Pooram in crisis?’ organised by the CPI Thrissur Area Committee at the Sahithya Akademi Hall here on Thursday.

According to the new regulations, firecrackers can no longer be set off anywhere in Thrissur city during the Pooram festival. The amendment suggests 35 changes to the current Act, which will affect not only Thrissur Pooram but most festivals in Kerala. This would mean that the fireworks display during Thrissur Pooram may have to be abandoned, he noted.

“The regulation that the display of the fireworks should be 200 m away from where it is stocked is totally impractical. This distance was 45 meters, according to the 2008 notification. Additionally, the rule regarding spectators’ positions has been revised, and now they must stand at least 300 meters away from the firecracker display. Under this rule, people will not be able to enter Swaraj Round to view the fireworks,” he said.

Under the new amendment, fireworks are prohibited within 250 meters of hospitals, nursing homes, and schools. Many schools are located near Swaraj Round, and since local holidays are declared for Pooram, schools remain closed on those days. The preparations and execution of Pooram are done with great precision. But the Central government seems unaware of these practical realities when introducing the new law, Mr. Rajan said.

He expressed concerns about whether the Central government was attempting to turn Pooram and the fireworks into a “mirage.” He stressed that Pooram is not the concern of any political party but is the emotion of the people of the region. Therefore, the Central amendment will not be allowed to be enforced, he asserted.

MLA P. Balachandran chaired the event. Former Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, Paramekkavu Devaswom Secretary G. Rajesh, Thiruvambadi Devaswom Secretary K. Girish Kumar, Cochin Devaswom Board Member Premraj Chundelath, District Panchayat President V. S. Prince and others participated.

