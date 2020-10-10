Centre’s nod for SilverLine soon: Minister

The 529.45 km semi-high speed rail SilverLine project will receive the Central government approval soon.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was pursuing the project with special interest and land acquisition for the same was progressing, Minister for Public Works and Railways G. Sudhakaran said.

The Cabinet had already given its approval for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by implementing agency Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail), a joint venture of Indian Railways and the State government.

SilverLine will be run parallel to the existing line from Kasaragod to Tirur, while an alternative greenfield alignment has been chosen for Tirur-Thiruvananthapuram stretch. Starting from Kochuveli, the trains will have stoppages in Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.

The ₹63,941-crore project is expected to be completed within five years of commencement of the work.