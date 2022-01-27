Centre’s nod for outer ring road project

79-km six-lane road from Vizhinjam to Navaikulam

The State government’s proposal to construct an outer ring road from Vizinjam to Navaikulam has received the Centre’s nod.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has accorded the sanction by including the project under its Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme.

According to Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, the State government will shoulder half of the expenses for the project. The government has also conveyed to the Centre its willingness to grant exemptions in various matters, including the State GST.

Preliminary efforts

The Union Ministry has entrusted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with commencing preliminary efforts for the project.

Both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Mr. Riyas had taken up the issue with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during separate meetings in New Delhi.

In a statement, Mr. Riyas said the Centre’s approval for the Thiruvananthapuram outer ring road project was bound to spur the State’s development aspirations. The government would collaborate with the NHAI to ensure the timely launch of the project. All possible support would be extended in this regard, he added.

He expressed gratitude to Mr. Gadkari and the NHAI officials for responding favourably to the State’s demand.

Growth corridor

The proposed 79-km six-lane outer ring road is a key component of the ambitious Capital Region Development Project. A growth corridor, which is envisaged as a special investment region, will be developed on both sides of the ring road. Earmarked for business activities, the region will have demarcated zones for IT, manufacturing, marketing and other industrial units.

The project, which is expected to require roughly 1,500 acres of land, will also include a link road from Vencode to Mangalapuram. It is also envisaged to exploit the potential of the Vizhinjam international seaport.