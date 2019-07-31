Centre’s nod for National Highway four/six-laning

Decks have been cleared for the four/six-laning of the National Highway 66 corridor from Kasaragod in the north to Karode in the south with the Centre agreeing to the State’s willingness to share 25% cost of the remaining land to be acquired for the project.

“All hurdles have been cleared for the NH development and NHAI and MoRTH officials will reach the State for discussions after the ongoing Parliament session,” Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said in New Delhi after holding discussions with Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

The work of the much-delayed Kozhikode bypass will commence soon. The Centre has sought 50% cost of the land to be acquired in view of the prohibitive cost of land acquisition and resource crunch and the State has agreed for 25 %, Mr. Vijayan said.

The State will have to give ₹5,250 crore as the 25% share to the National Highways Authority of India, which implements the work.

Land to be acquired

As much as 1,176 hectares has to be acquired in the State at a cost of ₹21,000 crore for the development of the NH that would a Right of Way of 45 m.

Replying to queries, the Chief Minister said there is no change in the stance of the State on privatisation of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Tharoor not authorised

“The government has not authorised Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to hold talks with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on the issue. It is unfortunate and a minor setback to the ongoing government initiative to retain the premier airport of the State in the public sector”, he said.

On Monday’s directive of the Central Adminisrative Tribunal’s Ernakulam Bench to reinstate IPS officer Jacob Thomas who is under suspension, Mr. Vijayan hinted that the State government will seek legal recourse against the CAT’s directive.

The Chief Minister also called on Union Minister for Home Amit Shah at his office in Parliament House and sought Centre’s assistance for the modernisation of the Kerala Police, Student Police Cadets and for boats for the Coastal police. Mr. Vijayan also met Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L. Mandaviya and discussed the commencement of the cruise service from Kochi to the Maldives and the upgrade of port infrastructure.

The Water metro in Kochi and the development of the National Waterways in the State and feeder canals also figured in the talks.