Centre’s move to rename India exposes RSS conspiracy: Satheesan

September 06, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The alleged move by the Centre to rename ‘India’ as ‘Bharat’ exposes the conspiracy of religion-based politics of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said on Wednesday. Mr. Satheesan, in a Facebook post, described it a “heinous and irrational” attempt to destroy all that is precious to the nation. The name ‘India’ represents a great culture, collective memory and dreams for the future. ‘‘This land should continue to remain as ‘India,’ a secular democratic socialist Republic,’‘ he said.

