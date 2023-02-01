Centre’s mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia misguided, says public health activist K.P. Aravindan

February 01, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement in the Union Budget of a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia (SCA) by 2047 could very well be “a case of misplaced priorities” or may not have been thought through, according to K.P. Aravindan, public health activist and former Professor of Pathology, Goverment Medical College, Kozhikode, who has been working among SCA patients in the tribal populations of Wayanad and Attappady.

Ms. Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on Wednesday that “the mission will entail awareness creation, universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in tribal areas and counselling through collaborative efforts of Central ministries and State governments.”

“SCA is not a lethal disease and while there is no cure for this genetic disorder, the disease becomes manageable with a comprehensive care programme. Kerala has a comprehensive care programme for its 1,200-odd SCA patients among the tribal pockets of Wayanad and Attappady. We have been treating them with hydroxyurea which has been found to be a very effective drug in managing SCA and our patients are known to live well into their 60s, unlike in other States. Rather than focussing on pre-marital counselling, which will only create more stigma and marginalisation of these patients, the Union government should be implementing a comprehensive care programme for those with SCA,” says Dr. Aravindan.

However well-intentioned the proposed mission to eliminate SCA is, this is not the right approach to this disease, he feels.

Sickle cell anaemia is an inherited red blood cell disorder. Red blood cells contain hemoglobin, a protein that carries oxygen. In SCA patients, a gene defect causes production of hemoglobin S (HbS) instead of the common hemoglobin A (HbA).

Healthy red blood cells are round and carry oxygen to all parts of the body. In SCA patients, the defective gene causes the red blood cells to become hard and C-shaped, like a sickle. The sickle cells can clog small blood vessels, leading to serious episodes of pain and can lead to other complications such as stroke.

In India, sickle cell gene is widely prevalent among the tribal population in many States, including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. These States seem to be pursuing aggressive genetic and pre-marital counselling rather than use effective drugs like hydroxyurea, he pointed out.

“In many of these States, cards of different colours are issued to the normal, trait carriers and diseased persons. Counselling is offered to the effect that persons who are gene carriers or have the disease should not marry those with the trait or the disease. These facts are also widely disseminated through information, education and communication (IEC) materials. This is a human rights violation and a violation of confidentiality of the patients, and young girls are stigmatised,” says Dr. Aravidan.

He says complete elimination of the disease is not possible and that the Union government should be using the funds to put in place good treatment and care plan for SCA patients.

In many parts of the world, SCA patients are known to lead near-normal lives and the focus is on neonatal screening and identification of the disease and then providing comprehensive care.

Genetic knowledge should be given and pre-natal tests can allow couples to take a decision on continuing pregnancy. School-going children should not be given a bleak scenario about the disease, he adds.

“In Kerala, we have a registry of SCA patients and they are well taken care of, including with medicines, nutritional supplements and a monthly assistance of ₹2,500. The Centre should use the funds to provide necessary treatment, including additional immunisations, daily penicillin prophylaxis for children and hydroxyurea treatment,” he says.