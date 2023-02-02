Centre’s interventions akin to tyranny of uncle in patriarchy, says CM

February 02, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Mounting a scathing attack against the Central government and the Congress-led Opposition in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the basic structure of the Indian Constitution like its secular values and the federal system was facing an extraordinary threat from those who hold the positions of Constitutional responsibility.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly here on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said the Center’s recent enactments on issues related to the State and Concurrent List were clear indications of an undemocratic trend being pursued by the Centre overriding the cornerstones of the Indian federal system.

Mr. Vijayan said the Center should ensure that the States get their due share of revenue generated by the States. But the current stance of the Centre is equal to the saying that all the trees should be cut down and the forest should be maintained, he said.

Stating that the recent interventions of the Centre often remind the tyranny of the Indian uncles in the patriarch system, Mr. Vijayan said the infrastructure development projects implemented through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) are part of the steps taken by the State to increase capital expenditure.

But the Centre was looking for ways to torpedo these projects, while on the other hand the Opposition in the State has been extending wholehearted support to sabotage them. Rubbing salt into the wounds, whenever the State government comes up with any new development project in Kerala, the Congress and BJP leaders here join hands with great unity and brotherhood to undermine them, he added.

Another misfortune of the State was that when the Center was trying to suffocate Kerala like this, there was no Opposition in the State to stand up to the government. Further, most of the MPs elected from the State do not raise their voice in the Parliament for the welfare of the State. Instead, they raise their voice only to block the development projects. The UDF will have to pay the price for their actions in the coming Parliament elections, said Mr. Vijayan.

Emphasising that there was no law-and-order breakdown in the State as argued by the Opposition there was a breakdown of peace of mind of the Opposition, he said.

Mr. Vijayn wondered whether any of the Congress-ruled States in the country had made an effort to screen the BBC documentary on India in their jurisdiction like the State has taken.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan criticised the State for going soft on flaying the Centre in the policy address. Later, the Assembly passed by a voice vote the motion to thank the Governor.