Centre’s framing of CAA Rules animates Kerala politics and reforges State’s Lok Sabha election narratives

In Kannur, LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan said the BJP’s attempt to “insert religion as a criterion” for citizenship ran against the Constitution’s basic structure.

He noted that the CAA’s enforcement would have undesirable consequences for Muslim families in Kasaragod and Kannur. “It would spell disaster for minority community refugees and immigrants living in the north-eastern States,” he said.

Mr. Jayarajan alleged that the CAA would also enable the Centre to tweak the voters’ list to its political advantage.

“The BJP has attempted to create a communal division like it did in Gujarat to galvanise Hindu majoritarian votes by demonising and targeting Muslim citizens ahead of the Lok Sabha polls”, he said.

Mr. Jayarajan alleged that the Central government had violated the Supreme Court’s momentous order (the Kesavananda Bharati verdict of April 24, 1973) barring Parliament from using its constituent power to alter the founding document’s living spirit.

He pointed out that secularism, democracy, and federalism lie at the core of the Constitution. “The Constituent Assembly had set the values in stone and enshrined them in the Preamble. They are inalterable”, Mr. Jayarajan said.

‘Electoral autocracy’

However, Mr. Jayarajan said the BJP had used its majority in the Lok Sabha to impose an “electoral autocracy” on the country. “Its legislations and actions had incrementally chipped away at the Constitution’s secular and federal foundations,” he said.

Though the Congress and the CPI(M) were technically on the same page on the CAA, a bipartisan move against the law seemed remote.

For one, Mr. Jayarajan said the Congress and the BJP “pursued the Hindutva agenda to varying degrees.” He said the Congress’s opposition to the CAA in the Lok Sabha was, at best, muted, given its “soft-Hindutva” line.

In contrast, Mr. Jayarajan said the LDF, which challenged the law in the Supreme Court and “banned” its imposition in Kerala, was the sole credible bulwark against the ascendancy of the Sangh Parivar.

He said Congress legislators and MPs had defected to the BJP at the drop of a hat and would follow the same political course in Kerala. “A Lok Sabha vote for the Congress was tantamount to a referendum for the BJP,” Mr. Jayarajan said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan told reporters in Kochi that the LDF’s expression of empathy for anti-CAA agitators “was insincere.”

“The LDF government was yet to withdraw the cases registered against anti-CAA protesters, including women and children, when Parliament passed the law in 2019”, he added.

Meanwhile, the LDF and the UDF have geared up to take their anti-CAA political messaging to the voters. The Congress was set to hold demonstrations across Kerala on March 12 (Tuesday) evening.

The LDF has already taken to the streets in protest against the law.

In Thiruvananthapuram, LDF workers, led by the ruling front’s candidate for the constituency, Pannian Raveendran, marched to the Accountant General’s office to protest against the Centre’s move.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) said it would challenge the contentious law in the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from Kochi Bureau)

